Transactions worth AZN 64 billion conducted at ‘Baku Stock Exchange’ for 11 months

‘Baku Stock Exchange’ (BSE) has announced operational indices for January-November 2024.

Over 11 months, 68,148 deals worth AZN 63,745.2 million were concluded at the exchange.This is up by 2.9 times and 5.9 times from the same period of the last year, respectively.

Note that 87.6 % of the BSE turnover, or AZN 55827.8 million, fell on repo transactions. This is up by 4.3 times from a year-ago period.

Recall that in the reporting period, the value of transactions with government securities declined by 21.2% to AZN 5,830 million, while the value of transactions with corporate securities rose by 56% to AZN 2,087.4 million.