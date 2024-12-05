Rain is expected on December 6
On Friday, rain is expected in the capital and on the Absheron Peninsula, with heavy rain in the evening. The wind will be north-western. The air temperature at night will be +5 to +7°C, and during the day, it will range from +8 to +11°C. Humidity will be 80-85%. Across the country, rain is expected in the evening, with heavy precipitation in the central, northern, and southern regions. The wind will be from the west.
In lowland areas, the air temperature at night will range from -1 to +4°C, and during the day, it will be +8 to +12°C. In the mountains, temperatures will drop to -11°C at night, and during the day, they will range from -3 to +2°C.
On December 10, International Human Rights Day will be observed. Ahead of this day, Azerbaijani human rights defender Rufat Safarov has been arrested. On December 4, the Binagadi District Court imposed a four-month pretrial detention order against him. The official charges include fraud, hooliganism, and infliction of minor injuries, but Safarov denies these accusations, linking his arrest to his human rights activities.
Next year, the one-time social allowance for funerals is forecasted to remain at 960 manats. This figure is reflected in the 2025 budget package. However, the allowance is not granted to everyone.
Drizzle in some places of the capital on Thursday, rain is expected by the evening. Wind is north-western.
No international observers will be invited for the municipal elections, according to the Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC), Mazahir Panahov, who announced this during a meeting of the commission on December 2.
