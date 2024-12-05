Rain is expected on December 6

On Friday, rain is expected in the capital and on the Absheron Peninsula, with heavy rain in the evening. The wind will be north-western. The air temperature at night will be +5 to +7°C, and during the day, it will range from +8 to +11°C. Humidity will be 80-85%. Across the country, rain is expected in the evening, with heavy precipitation in the central, northern, and southern regions. The wind will be from the west.

In lowland areas, the air temperature at night will range from -1 to +4°C, and during the day, it will be +8 to +12°C. In the mountains, temperatures will drop to -11°C at night, and during the day, they will range from -3 to +2°C.