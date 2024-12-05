Huseyn Abdullayev
The prosecutor has proposed sentencing Huseyn Abdullayev to 10 years in prison
During the trial of former deputy and businessman Huseyn Abdullayev on Thursday, the prosecutor delivered their closing statement. Abdullayev himself joined the proceedings via video link from a pretrial detention center due to serious health issues. The prosecutor proposed sentencing Abdullayev to 10 years in prison.
The defense requested time to prepare for their closing remarks, and the next session was scheduled for December 19, reported Turan, citing lawyer Gunay Ismailova. According to her, Abdullayev's health problems are worsening, and he is rapidly losing weight.
*In the 1990s, Huseyn Abdullayev held leading positions in the oil products business. Groups of thugs under his control were involved in dispersing opposition protests. In 2013, he emigrated from Azerbaijan. Some time later, criminal charges were filed against him for tax evasion. On April 22, 2018, Abdullayev was arrested in Türkiye, where he had arrived from Germany, and was extradited to Azerbaijan. He was accused of illegal entrepreneurship, fraud, and extortion and was sentenced to 6 years in prison.
Forty-seven days before completing his 6-year prison sentence, in early March this year, new charges were brought against him. Abdullayev is now accused of money laundering (Article 193-1.3.2 of the Criminal Code), specifically laundering 6 million manat between 2006 and 2014, although the investigation has already examined his actions from 2000 to 2018. Abdullayev denies the charges.
