Gender Equality in Azerbaijan in 2024: A Persistent Issue

In 2024, violence against women in Azerbaijan remained a pressing issue, attracting significant public and political attention. Despite notable progress, systemic challenges persist, underscoring the urgent need for comprehensive reforms.

Violence against women continues to be widespread. In the first half of 2024, support centers recorded 412 cases of domestic violence, with most victims reporting abuse by spouses. However, NGOs estimate that the actual figures may be significantly higher due to underreporting.

The United Nations reports that 14% of Azerbaijani women have experienced violence from an intimate partner. This figure highlights the pervasive nature of the problem in a society grappling with entrenched cultural norms that often deter victims from seeking justice.

A growing feminist movement has brought these issues to the forefront. In October, two protests in Baku called on Azerbaijan to ratify the Istanbul Convention on preventing domestic violence. The demonstrations elicited mixed reactions, including instances of police crackdowns.

“Ratifying the Istanbul Convention would be a critical step, signaling a serious commitment to combating domestic violence,” said activist Lala Ismailova.

Media coverage of gender-based violence has increased, raising public awareness. Civil society organizations have intensified their efforts, but patriarchal norms continue to hinder progress.

In February 2024, the government introduced stricter penalties for domestic violence. Economic coercion now carries fines ranging from 100 to 300 manats, while psychological abuse can result in fines of up to 500 manats.

Despite these changes, enforcement remains weak. Many cases fail to reach court due to societal pressure on victims, often exacerbated by law enforcement officials.

The 2006 Gender Equality Law aims to eliminate discrimination and promote equal opportunities. Recent initiatives have focused on empowering rural women through entrepreneurship training and improved healthcare services, including reproductive health.

Persistent views of women as "homemakers" limit their access to high-paying and leadership roles. Women hold only a small fraction of leadership positions in parliament and local government bodies.

Economic dependence often prevents women from leaving abusive relationships. Many work in low-paying sectors, limiting their career growth and financial independence.

Another challenge is access to legal support, as many women face biases within the justice system.

“Tackling gender inequality requires a multifaceted approach. Public awareness campaigns, stricter enforcement of existing laws, and expanding women’s economic opportunities are critical steps,” said human rights defender Arzu Abdullayeva.

Azerbaijan’s historical legacy as one of the first countries to grant women the right to vote in 1919 highlights its potential for progress. However, achieving true equality in the modern era demands sustained efforts and systemic change.