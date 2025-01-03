    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(9 hours ago)
  • Home page
  • Gender
  • Gender Equality in Azerbaijan in 2024: A Persistent Issue
Gender Equality in Azerbaijan in 2024: A Persistent Issue
A- A A+
AZ RU
Mehman Aliyev
Mehman Aliyev

Head of ASTNA Center

Gender Equality in Azerbaijan in 2024: A Persistent Issue

In 2024, violence against women in Azerbaijan remained a pressing issue, attracting significant public and political attention. Despite notable progress, systemic challenges persist, underscoring the urgent need for comprehensive reforms.

Violence against women continues to be widespread. In the first half of 2024, support centers recorded 412 cases of domestic violence, with most victims reporting abuse by spouses. However, NGOs estimate that the actual figures may be significantly higher due to underreporting.

The United Nations reports that 14% of Azerbaijani women have experienced violence from an intimate partner. This figure highlights the pervasive nature of the problem in a society grappling with entrenched cultural norms that often deter victims from seeking justice.

A growing feminist movement has brought these issues to the forefront. In October, two protests in Baku called on Azerbaijan to ratify the Istanbul Convention on preventing domestic violence. The demonstrations elicited mixed reactions, including instances of police crackdowns.

“Ratifying the Istanbul Convention would be a critical step, signaling a serious commitment to combating domestic violence,” said activist Lala Ismailova.

Media coverage of gender-based violence has increased, raising public awareness. Civil society organizations have intensified their efforts, but patriarchal norms continue to hinder progress.

In February 2024, the government introduced stricter penalties for domestic violence. Economic coercion now carries fines ranging from 100 to 300 manats, while psychological abuse can result in fines of up to 500 manats.

Despite these changes, enforcement remains weak. Many cases fail to reach court due to societal pressure on victims, often exacerbated by law enforcement officials.

The 2006 Gender Equality Law aims to eliminate discrimination and promote equal opportunities. Recent initiatives have focused on empowering rural women through entrepreneurship training and improved healthcare services, including reproductive health.

Persistent views of women as "homemakers" limit their access to high-paying and leadership roles. Women hold only a small fraction of leadership positions in parliament and local government bodies.

Economic dependence often prevents women from leaving abusive relationships. Many work in low-paying sectors, limiting their career growth and financial independence.

Another challenge is access to legal support, as many women face biases within the justice system.

“Tackling gender inequality requires a multifaceted approach. Public awareness campaigns, stricter enforcement of existing laws, and expanding women’s economic opportunities are critical steps,” said human rights defender Arzu Abdullayeva.

Azerbaijan’s historical legacy as one of the first countries to grant women the right to vote in 1919 highlights its potential for progress. However, achieving true equality in the modern era demands sustained efforts and systemic change.

Leave a review

Gender

  • "It is impossible to achieve a solution to some issues only by legal methods" Gender
    • 17 June 2024, 10:38

    "It is impossible to achieve a solution to some issues only by legal methods"

    Proposals to amend the Family Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, providing for certain restrictions, including the prohibition of marriages between blood relatives in connection with genetic diseases they generate or spread were discussed at a meeting of the Parliamentary Commission on Family,

    Read more
  • Consanguineous marriages, early marriages, early motherhood, femicide... Gender
    • 17 March 2024, 12:49

    Consanguineous marriages, early marriages, early motherhood, femicide...

    Azerbaijan finds itself at a crossroads regarding the legality and social implications of related marriages. In a public discussion titled "Related marriages," Rustam Gasimov, head of the sector of the Department of Legislative and Legal Policy of the Presidential Administration, revealed that discussions are underway to potentially prohibit marriages between cousins up to the third and fourth degree of kinship at the legislative level.

    Read more
  • Azerbaijani traditionalism as a cause of gender inequality Gender
    • 7 March 2024, 21:43

    Azerbaijani traditionalism as a cause of gender inequality

    Despite the glorious history of women's liberation from male oppression, today Azerbaijan remains on the list of countries where the traditionalist population classifies the "beautiful half" as the worst category of the population. This is not the fault of the State, which has done a lot for real gender equality.  The Azerbaijani mentality with Muslim ideas about the place of women in the family and the state is to blame for the unequal social relations that have developed.

    Read more
  • Domestic Violence: Structures do not work effectively Gender
    • 14 September 2022, 11:08

    Domestic Violence: Structures do not work effectively

    Read more

Признают ли в России обстрел самолета AZAL? - беседа с Аркадием Дубновым


Follow us on social networks

News Line