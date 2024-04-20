A Russian missile strike on the Yuzhny port near Odessa on Friday, April 19, caused catastrophic damage, destroying containers with agricultural products destined for Asian and African markets. On the same day, the Ministry of Reconstruction of Ukraine announced the news via its Telegram channel, painting a harsh picture of destruction and economic losses.

According to the Ministry, the missile attack was carried out on two terminals specializing in the transshipment of agricultural goods, which dealt a serious blow to Ukraine's export infrastructure. It is noteworthy that one of the terminals belongs to a well-known Singaporean company with extensive investments started in 2004. The attack not only destroyed investments worth more than $300 million, but also put at risk the livelihoods of approximately 1,000 employees of the company and its associated agricultural processing enterprises.

It is alarming that this attack on the Yuzhny port was the 39th Russian attack on the port infrastructure in the Odessa region alone. The cumulative losses from these ruthless strikes are staggering: 215 facilities, 153 vehicles and 8 civilian vessels took the brunt of the blow. Moreover, it is impossible to overestimate the human sacrifice: 26 civilians were injured as a result of the ruthless barrage of Russian aggression.

The destruction caused by the missile strike extends beyond the Yuzhny port, and there are reports of further Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure in other regions of Ukraine. According to the Sumy regional military Administration, a missile strike on the evening of April 19 on civilian infrastructure facilities in Sumy, fortunately, did not lead to casualties. However, the spectre of violence is growing, causing fear and insecurity among the civilian population, which is already suffering from the consequences of the conflict.

Unfortunately, the violence escalated further after reports of rocket attacks on residential areas in the Dnipropetrovsk region, which killed eight people and injured 25. Sergei Lysak, head of the regional military administration, confirmed the sad data on the victims, declaring April 20 a day of mourning for the dead in the Dnieper.