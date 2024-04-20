Ground Forces given instructions on border delimitation and withdrawal of peacekeepers
Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov held a service meeting at the headquarters of the Ground Forces on April 20 to discuss issues around delimitation of the border with Armenia and withdrawal of Russian peacekeeping troops from Karabakh.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Defense Minister - Commander of the Ground Forces Hikmet Mirzoev, heads of departments and services of the Ground Forces, commanders of units and formations.
The meeting analysed current operational conditions on the conditional Azerbaijani-Armenian border, measures on combat training of military units and the state of military discipline, the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.
The Minister set specific tasks "to effectively implement the process of delimitation of the state border" between Azerbaijan and Armenia, "to take necessary measures in co-operation with other state structures in order to ensure security".
Also, Hasanov gave instructions to provide necessary technical support for the transportation of personnel, ammunition and military equipment of the Russian peacekeeping contingent being withdrawn from the territory of Azerbaijan.
