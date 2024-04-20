Air temperature to rise to +30° on Sunday

On Sunday, the weather on 21 April in Baku and Apsheron peninsula will be mostly without precipitation, at night and in the morning in some places a slight fog is expected, moderate south wind will blow. Air temperature will be +13 +18° at night and +23 +28° during the day, the National Hydrometeorology Service reports.

The weather in the regions of Azerbaijan is also expected mostly without precipitation. However, in the afternoon in some mountainous and foothill areas forecasters predict precipitation, in some places intense, thunderstorms, hail, snow in the highlands.

Occasionally strengthening east wind will prevail.

Air temperature will be +12 +17° at night and +25 +30° during the day.

In the mountains it is expected +7 +12° at night, +13 +18° during the day.