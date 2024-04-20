Pashinyan: This is achievement both for Azerbaijan and Armenia

"Of course, this is an achievement for Azerbaijan, but it is also a significant achievement for Armenia," Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told reporters, commenting on the agreement to demarcate the border between Tavush and Gazakh.

"In fact, Armenia and Azerbaijan have already confirmed the recognition of each other's territorial integrity with bilateral signatures. They have confirmed that in the process of demarcation a new border was not created, but the border at the time of the collapse of the USSR will be recreated," Pashinyan said.