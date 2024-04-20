An entrepreneur from Azerbaijan was killed in the Moscow region
61-year-old Nazim Akhmedov was shot dead the day before in the town of Balashikha near Moscow.
The killer, dressed all in black, waited for the victim for about half an hour. When the businessman drove up to the store in his Mercedes, the killer ran up and fired five shots at point-blank range.
The wife of the murdered man, Ophelia Akhmedova, was in the car. He tried to kill her too, but the missed.
The murdered man owned a grocery store, the Mash channel reports.
The killer threw away the gun while running away from the crime scene.
The killer shot Akhmedov several times in the chest, and then fired a control shot in the head.
- 20 April 2024, 20:24
