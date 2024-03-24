The police station in the area of Nor Nork.

An attack was carried out at a police station in Yerevan

An attack unfolded at a police station in Yerevan when, around 17:00 local time, three armed individuals attempted to breach the administrative building of the police station in the Nor Nork district.

During the incident, two of the attackers suffered shrapnel wounds to their lower limbs as a result of the detonation of their own grenade. Police Chief Aram Hovhannisyan and Criminal Police Chief Vardan Vardanyan entered into negotiations with a third party. He was eventually neutralized by the special forces.

Earlier reports from Interfax, citing local media, suggested that the militants might be associated with the Fighting Brotherhood organization, with approximately 50 members reportedly detained earlier in the day, although most were subsequently released.

However, the organization has refuted any involvement in the attack, as reported by Sputnik Armenia, denying claims that the assailants demanded the release of detained Fighting Brotherhood members.

A Facebook post attributed to the Fighting Brotherhood clarified that its members were detained in a village within Armenia's Tavush region, bordering Azerbaijan's Gazakh region, where they intended to conduct military exercises.

The Combat Brotherhood, established in the summer of 2021, is an Armenian paramilitary group comprising participants from the Second Karabakh War (2020), advocating for the ideology of an "independent Armenia."