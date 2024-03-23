    • flag_AZ
  • The numner of killed in terroristik attack in Moscow reached 133 person (updated)
The numner of killed in terroristik attack in Moscow reached 133 person (updated)

New bodies were found during the removal of the rubble in the Crocus city concert hall. The total number of people killed in the terrorist attack on 22 March increased to 133. This was reported by the Investigative Committee of Russia in the evening of 23 March.

* * *

As of noon on 23 March, the death toll had risen to 115 people, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation said (updated)

* * *

The death toll in the terrorist attack in Crocus city has reached 93 people, the Investigative Committee of Russia reports.

The department clarified that “the death toll will further increase.”

The causes of death were gunshot wounds and poisoning by combustion products.

