Aliyev called Putin

On March 24, Ilham Aliyev called Russian President Vladimir Putin, and once again, on his own and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, expressed his condolences to Putin, to the family members of the victims of the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Concert Hall.
Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan is next to Russia and the Russian people in these difficult hours. The President of Russia thanked Aliyev for the condolences and solidarity.
- 25 March 2024, 11:29
A group of bipartisan senior senators last weekend introduced the Senate’s version of a new resolution calling for Dr. Gubad Ibadoghlu's unconditional release from Azerbaijani jail, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
- 23 March 2024, 22:28
“I met with Alesker for the first time since the day he was detained in the Baku pre-trial detention center. The meeting took place over the phone behind a glass wall,” said Nasimi Mammadli, brother of the legal founder of Toplum TV, media rights expert Alesker Mammadli.
- 23 March 2024, 21:37
The Committee of the state security of Kyrgyzstan detained in Bishkek five citizens of Azerbaijan - members of a transnational criminal group, who were planning an assassination attempt on the leadership of Kyrgyzstan. This is stated in today's report of this agency.
- 23 March 2024, 16:00
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will hear objections by Azerbaijan and Armenia in related cases in which the Caucasus neighbours accuse each other of violating a U.N. anti-discrimination treaty in April, the court announced on Friday.
