Aliyev called Putin

On March 24, Ilham Aliyev called Russian President Vladimir Putin, and once again, on his own and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, expressed his condolences to Putin, to the family members of the victims of the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Concert Hall.

Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan is next to Russia and the Russian people in these difficult hours. The President of Russia thanked Aliyev for the condolences and solidarity.

