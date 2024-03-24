Azerbaijani-Armenian family killed in terrorist attack in Crocus city

A married couple of Vnukovo airport employees, deputy chief of the Apron Service Vugar Huseynov and his wife, dispatcher Lilia Israelyan, were identified among those killed in the terrorist attack on 22 March. This was reported by the Moscow edition the Voice.

When militants stormed the Crocus City Hall building and opened fire, the couple tried to escape. Huseynov hid from gunfire behind columns in the foyer and began making barricades of bar tables. However, the terrorists shot them dead.