Azerbaijani-Armenian family killed in terrorist attack in Crocus city
A married couple of Vnukovo airport employees, deputy chief of the Apron Service Vugar Huseynov and his wife, dispatcher Lilia Israelyan, were identified among those killed in the terrorist attack on 22 March. This was reported by the Moscow edition the Voice.
When militants stormed the Crocus City Hall building and opened fire, the couple tried to escape. Huseynov hid from gunfire behind columns in the foyer and began making barricades of bar tables. However, the terrorists shot them dead.
In World
-
- 25 March 2024, 12:01
Russia on Monday cast doubt on assertions by the United States that the Islamic State militant group was responsible for a gun attack on a concert hall outside Moscow which killed 137 people and injured 182 more.
-
- 25 March 2024, 11:50
Ukraine claimed Sunday to have hit two Russian military ships stationed at the annexed peninsula of Crimea in overnight strikes, as it suffered another night of "massive" Russian aerial attacks.
-
- 25 March 2024, 11:42
The French government is raising its terror alert warning to its highest level following the shootings on Moscow, Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said on Sunday after a meeting with senior security and defence officials with President Emmanuel Macron.
-
- 24 March 2024, 20:46
An attack unfolded at a police station in Yerevan when, around 17:00 local time, three armed individuals attempted to breach the administrative building of the police station in the Nor Nork district.
Leave a review