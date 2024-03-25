    • flag_AZ
Leading U.S. Senators Introduce New Bipartisan Ibadoghlu Resolution

A group of bipartisan senior senators last weekend introduced the Senate’s version of a new resolution calling for Dr. Gubad Ibadoghlu's unconditional release from Azerbaijani jail, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.

The move comes just a few weeks after the Congress unveiled its own version of "Ibadoghlu resolution" on Feb 14, which has been gaining momentum among Congress members. It is currently co-sponsored by 26 Representatives.

The Senate version, called "Resolution 616",  was officially introduced on March 22 by Senator Thom Tilllis (R-NC) on behalf of himself and other leading Senators such as Dick Durbin (D-IL), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Tim Kaine (D-VA)  and John Fetterman (D-PA).

The resolution was referred to the Senate's Foreign Relations Committee, where it awaits consideration.

According to Tillis, Dr. Ibadoghlu, a respected academic and economist has been "dubiously accused by Azerbaijani authorities of multiple criminal acts without evidence" and remains imprisoned at the Baku Detention Center in extremely poor conditions while awaiting trial. 

"Dr. Ibadoghlu's health has deteriorated significantly since his initial arrest, and he has not received adequate medical treatment for his medical condition," note the Senators. He "has been repeatedly denied access to his legal counsel and a fair trial while in custody," the authors went on to add.

"The Department of State and the United States Embassy in Baku, along with United States academic institutions and respected international organizations, have expressed deep concerns regarding Dr. Ibadoghlu's health and have demanded his immediate release," reads the resolution.

The authors emphasize tha Azerbaijan's ties with the community of democracies 'has been undermined' by a troubling record of wrongfully detaining those involved in human rights, journalism, and peaceful freedom of expression, including Bakhtiyar Hajiyev, Avaz Zeynalli...

Senators condemn the treatment of Dr. Ibadoghlu by the Azerbaijani government, their practice of wrongful detention, and their suppression of academic freedom and call for the immediate and unconditional release of political prisoners in Azerbaijan, including Dr. Ibadoghlu.

The resolution also urges the Secretary of State to continue prioritizing Dr. Ibadoghlu’s well-being and release in all engagements with the Azeri government.

