Armenia and Kazakhstan strengthen economic ties amid calls for depoliticization of the Eurasian Economic Union

In a recent interview with the newspapers Egemen Kazakhstan and Kazakhstanskaya Pravda, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stressed the economic nature of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), urging to refrain from any attempts to politicize the union. The interview was timed to coincide with the visit of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Armenia on April 15.

Pashinyan stressed that the EAEU operates without a political or geopolitical agenda, and this opinion is shared by both Armenia and Kazakhstan. He warned against restricting trade and integration for political reasons, stressing the importance of respecting the fundamental principles of unity.

Both Armenia and Kazakhstan attach high priority to compliance with international law, including recognition of State sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as respect for national borders. Their shared commitment to economic diversification and transit potential strengthens their coherence on key international issues.

The economic cooperation between the two countries goes beyond traditional sectors such as food processing, jewelry and pharmaceuticals, with an emphasis on innovative technologies and joint ventures such as joint start-ups and projects in the field of instrumentation.

Pashinyan highly appreciated the recent Armenian-Kazakh business forum in Yerevan, where issues of diversifying transport routes and exploring new export-import and transit operations were discussed. Expecting tangible results from these efforts, he stressed the potential of the Armenian Crossroads of the World project aimed at expanding the logistics capabilities of the region while respecting national sovereignty and equality.