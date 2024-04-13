Pashinyan and Tokayev
Armenia and Kazakhstan strengthen economic ties amid calls for depoliticization of the Eurasian Economic Union
In a recent interview with the newspapers Egemen Kazakhstan and Kazakhstanskaya Pravda, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stressed the economic nature of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), urging to refrain from any attempts to politicize the union. The interview was timed to coincide with the visit of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Armenia on April 15.
Pashinyan stressed that the EAEU operates without a political or geopolitical agenda, and this opinion is shared by both Armenia and Kazakhstan. He warned against restricting trade and integration for political reasons, stressing the importance of respecting the fundamental principles of unity.
Both Armenia and Kazakhstan attach high priority to compliance with international law, including recognition of State sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as respect for national borders. Their shared commitment to economic diversification and transit potential strengthens their coherence on key international issues.
The economic cooperation between the two countries goes beyond traditional sectors such as food processing, jewelry and pharmaceuticals, with an emphasis on innovative technologies and joint ventures such as joint start-ups and projects in the field of instrumentation.
Pashinyan highly appreciated the recent Armenian-Kazakh business forum in Yerevan, where issues of diversifying transport routes and exploring new export-import and transit operations were discussed. Expecting tangible results from these efforts, he stressed the potential of the Armenian Crossroads of the World project aimed at expanding the logistics capabilities of the region while respecting national sovereignty and equality.
In World
-
- 14 April 2024, 01:51
Israel's air defence system has begun to shoot down Iranian drones already over Syria and Jordan, Israeli TV channel Channel 12 reported.
-
- 14 April 2024, 00:56
Iran has launched drones at Israel, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said, appearing to mark a widely anticipated reprisal attack.
-
In an exclusive interview with Armenpress on the eve of his official visit to Armenia on April 15, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke about his country's great interest in strengthening transport infrastructure in the South Caucasus region, emphasizing its key role in the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TMTM) and advocating peace between the two countries. Azerbaijan and Armenia.
-
- 11 April 2024, 15:00
Joe Biden has warned Iran not to launch an attack on Israel, amid reports of an “imminent” missile strike targeting the country.
Leave a review