The National Council of Democratic Forces (NCDF) has scheduled a rally for April 21 demanding democratic parliamentary elections, the release of political prisoners, the fight against corruption, and solutions to social and economic problems, the head of the NSDS, Professor Jamil Hasanli said.

The rally is supposed to be held on April 21 at 15.00 in one of the places proposed by the opposition – the square in front of the May 28 metro station, in front of the Narimanov metro station and at the “Mehsul” stadium. On April 15, the NCDF will officially notify the Executive Power of Baku about the holding of the action. If the authorities refuse to authorize the rally, the NCDF will decide in accordance with the situation, Hasanli said.