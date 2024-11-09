Explosion at Pakistan's Quetta Railway Station Kills 24, Dozens Injured

At least 24 people were killed and more than 40 injured in a blast at a railway station in Quetta, southwestern Pakistan, local authorities confirmed on Thursday. The explosion, which occurred during the early afternoon rush hour, appeared to be the work of a suicide bomber, police said.

The police chief of Balochistan province, where Quetta is situated, told Reuters that the explosion happened at one of the busiest times of the day. "Many of the injured are in critical condition, and the death toll may rise," he noted. Initial investigations suggest the attack was targeted at military personnel from a nearby infantry school.

The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), a separatist group banned in Russia, has claimed responsibility for the attack. In a statement, the group said it targeted the military to "send a message" against what it described as state oppression in the region.

Balochistan, Pakistan's largest province by area, is rich in gas and mineral resources but has been plagued by unrest. Ethnic Baloch separatists, including the BLA, have been waging a low-level insurgency against the Pakistani state for decades, demanding greater autonomy and a larger share of the province’s resources. The region borders Afghanistan to the north and Iran to the west, with a population of approximately 15 million people.

The explosion comes amid heightened security concerns in Pakistan, as the country grapples with rising militancy following the return of the Taliban in neighboring Afghanistan. Authorities have increased patrols in Quetta, fearing further attacks in the coming days. An investigation into the incident is underway, with a focus on identifying the perpetrators and assessing potential security lapses.