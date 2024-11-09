The Ukrainian Centre was opened in Baku on 9 November

The opening was attended by Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Yuriy Husev, EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan and ambassadors of other countries, as well as representatives of the public.

Head of the Centre Olha Huseva said that the purpose of the institution is to further expand Ukrainian-Azerbaijani cultural ties.

She noted that the Centre will host screenings of Ukrainian films, exhibitions, theatre performances, music and fashion evenings. Ukrainian language courses and lectures on the history of Ukraine will be organised at the Centre at the same time.

Two photo exhibitions have been organised at the Centre: "I Have a Wish" consists of photographs by different authors and its theme is the war in Ukraine. Another photo exhibition is called "Children's thoughts".

Talking about the close and long diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Ukraine, Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Yuriy Husev also noted that political, cultural and economic ties between the two countries have been continuing for many years.

The Ambassador noted that the Centre had been operating in previous years, but now it has been renewed and will continue its work. He thanked Azerbaijan and international partners for their support:

"I thank the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union and all those who supported our citizens who were forced to flee the war started by the Russian Federation.

I hope that this Centre will become a place where Ukrainian songs will be played and Ukrainian cultural values will be promoted."

The chairman of the board of the Congress of Ukrainians in Azerbaijan, Yuriy Osadchenko, has said that Ukrainians participated in the Garabagh war and paid their debt to the Motherland. Today Ukraine is waging a bloody war. It is between two systems - people seeking democracy and freedom and an oppressive neighbour. But in the end Ukraine will win."

Answering Turan's questions, Ambassador Yuri Husev said that since Russia's attack on Ukraine, the amount of humanitarian aid provided by Azerbaijan to Ukraine is approaching $40 million.

Azerbaijan has always supported the territorial integrity of Ukraine and we hope that it will continue to support it. We are a strategic partner of Azerbaijan and it is very important for us", he noted.

The Ambassador said that the Ukrainian state is interested in co-operation between Ukrainian and Azerbaijani universities, and this issue will be discussed within COP29.

As to whether Zelensky will take part in the COP-29 conference, Husev said that this will be announced in the near future.