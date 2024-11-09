Susie Wiles Appointed as Chief of Staff in Donald Trump’s Presidential Transition

Trump co-campaign manager Susie Wiles is seen at Nashville International Airport as Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump arrives on July 27. Alex Brandon/AP (https://edition.cnn.com/)

Susie Wiles, the behind-the-scenes strategist credited with orchestrating Donald Trump’s remarkable political comeback, has been named the incoming White House Chief of Staff, marking the first time a woman will hold the position in the Trump administration, according to a CNN article.

Wiles, 67, has long been recognized as the formidable force driving Trump’s third presidential bid. Despite her significant influence, she remained largely out of the public eye during Trump’s election victory celebrations on Wednesday morning, which saw a diverse group of supporters, including family members, longtime friends, key advisers, and notable figures like Ultimate Fighting Championship CEO Dana White.

In a statement released on Thursday, Trump praised Wiles, saying, “Susie is tough, smart, innovative, and is universally admired and respected. Susie will continue to work tirelessly to Make America Great Again.”

Wiles’ appointment comes at a pivotal moment as Trump prepares to return to the White House at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Known for her discreet yet effective approach, Wiles has managed Trump’s political operations from Mar-a-Lago, bringing a level of discipline and order to his campaigns that has been essential to his sustained influence within the Republican Party.

“She is brilliant, tough, strategic,” Florida Representative Jared Moskowitz, a Democrat, tweeted on Thursday. “She will serve the country well.”

Wiles’ background as a seasoned lobbyist and political operative spans decades, including roles with Mercury, a national lobbying firm, and Ballard Partners, where she worked closely with Trump’s fundraising apparatus. Her strategic acumen was pivotal in steering Trump’s campaigns, particularly in key battleground states like Florida.

Despite her extensive experience, Wiles maintains a low public profile, often seen wearing polarized aviator sunglasses and preferring to stay behind the scenes. Her ability to navigate Trump’s complex inner circle has earned her the nickname “The Ice Maiden” among his associates, reflecting her capacity to maintain composure and enforce discipline within the administration.

Trump’s selection of Wiles signals a potential shift in his governing approach, leveraging her cooperative stance with the press and cordial relationships with Democrats to possibly temper some of the more confrontational elements of his rhetoric. This move has alleviated concerns among some of his allies about the administration’s early intentions.

However, the role of Chief of Staff in Trump’s previous administrations has been tumultuous, with four chiefs serving during his first term, the longest tenure being 17 months under John Kelly. Wiles’ appointment raises questions about her ability to navigate the inherent challenges of the position, especially given Trump’s history of frequent staff turnover and contentious relationships with his aides.

Sources close to Trump and Wiles indicated that her appointment comes with significant authority to manage access to the Oval Office, aiming to bring more structure and efficiency to the administration’s operations. “The clown car can’t come into the White House at will,” a source familiar with the discussions said. “And he agrees with her.”

As Trump’s transition team gears up for the final weeks before inauguration, Wiles’ leadership will be crucial in shaping the administration’s strategic direction. Her track record of maintaining discipline and fostering strategic alliances suggests she could play a key role in managing the complexities of Trump’s governance style.

With heightened security concerns and ongoing political tensions both domestically and internationally, Wiles’ appointment underscores the importance Trump places on experienced, strategic leadership as he seeks to solidify his position and implement his policy agenda.