PFPA is concerned about the fate of Niyameddin Akhmedov

The Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan (PFPA) demanded the release of all political prisoners ahead of the COP29 climate conference.

The party's statement was published on the PFPA leader Ali Karimli's Facebook page.

The party is also concerned about the fate of its convicted activist Niyameddin Akhmedov.

“Niyameddin Akhmedov went on a hunger strike in prison a week ago. He demanded the release of all political prisoners ahead of COP 29. However, the ruling regime responded to his hunger strike with even greater lawlessness. He was taken out of correctional facility No. 12 and now the location of Niyameddin Akhmedov's detention is unknown. He was completely isolated. We do not even know whether he is alive or not. We demand that the Azerbaijani authorities stop pressuring Akhmedov. We all support his demand for a hunger strike.

On the eve of COP 29, we demand the release of all political prisoners,” Kerimli said.

He noted that Akhmedov was punished for his steadfastness and loyalty to his convictions.

Kerimli believes that Akhmedov was sentenced to 13 years in prison for being with him at the rally on October 19, 2019 until the end and trying to protect him from violence by civilians.

* Akhmedov was arrested in April 2020 on charges of violating the quarantine regime. Later, he was charged under Article 214-1 (financing terrorism) of the Criminal Code.

After that, he was charged under Article 281 (public calls against the state) and 233-1 (acquisition, storage of items prohibited by law in civil circulation) of the Criminal Code.

By the court's verdict, Akhmedov was sentenced to 13 years in prison. The appellate court upheld this decision.

Akhmedov rejected the charges brought against him. Human rights activists recognized Akhmedov as a political prisoner.