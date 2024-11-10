Azerbaijan Achieves Fastest Internet Speed Growth in CIS, but Consumers Demand Choice, Not Just Speed

Azerbaijan has recorded the highest growth in average download speed (76.25%) and upload speed (68.38%) for fixed broadband internet among CIS countries, according to the Information and Communication Technologies Agency (ICTA) under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport. The report, based on Speedtest Global Index data, analyzed internet performance in Azerbaijan and other CIS countries, highlighting a significant improvement from June 2023 to August 2024.

During this period, the number of internet subscribers in Azerbaijan surpassed 2.1 million, indicating expanding digital penetration. The study compared internet speeds and latency across Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, providing insights into both fixed broadband and mobile internet performance.

The report notes a considerable improvement in mobile internet speed as well. In September 2023, the average mobile download speed in Azerbaijan was 44.88 Mbps, which increased by 23.93% to reach 55.62 Mbps in the same period this year. The average upload speed for mobile internet rose by 15.94%, from 13.11 Mbps to 15.20 Mbps, moving Azerbaijan up from 56th to 48th place in the global rankings, an 8-position jump.

Despite these advancements, local experts argue that speed alone does not address the fundamental issues facing internet users. Osman Gunduz, head of the "Multimedia" organization, contends that the Ministry should prioritize consumer choice over competition purely based on speed. "The real issue is not the speed itself, but the lack of choice in internet plans. Providers have simultaneously raised minimum tariffs and limited options for consumers, restricting the ability to select internet speeds that fit their needs and budgets," Gunduz stated on the social network X.

According to Gunduz, the current policy forces high-speed internet packages of 100 Mbps on individuals who may neither need nor afford them, such as elderly residents in remote villages. "While the Ministry celebrates the country's rise in international speed rankings, it neglects the growing discontent among users who are unable to choose lower-speed, more affordable options," he added.

The ICTA maintains that Azerbaijan has met its internet speed targets as of January 2024. However, consumer advocacy groups warn that without addressing the broader issue of market choice, the push for higher speeds may not fully satisfy the needs of all users, particularly in rural and lower-income areas. The debate highlights a critical gap between headline speed improvements and the everyday experiences of consumers, calling into question the broader regulatory approach to internet service provision in Azerbaijan.