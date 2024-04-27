Georgia Faces EU Visa Regime Threat Amid Political Tensions

Protesters wave the Georgian national flag and the EU flag during a rally against a bill aimed at limiting the influence of "foreign agents" outside the Georgian Parliament building in Tbilisi, Georgia. March 9, 2023.AP

The recent passage of Georgia's controversial "Transparency of Foreign Influence" law has reignited political tensions in the country, raising concerns about the future of its visa-free regime with the European Union (EU). The law, which mirrors legislation adopted in Russia and Azerbaijan, targets journalists and media outlets funded by foreign grants, prompting outcry from opposition forces and international observers.

Scheduled for April 28, a large-scale protest in Tbilisi will challenge the final adoption of the law, while the ruling Georgian Dream party plans a rally in support of the legislation the following day. Under the new law, Georgian non-governmental organizations and media outlets receiving at least 20% of their budget from foreign sources will be labeled as "foreign agents," subjecting them to registration and potential criminal penalties.

The European Parliament's resolution warning against the adoption of a "pro-Russian law" underscores the international scrutiny facing Georgia. The resolution highlights concerns over human rights violations, including the persecution of ex-President Mikhail Saakashvili and the LGBTQ+ community, and calls for EU sanctions against Bidzina Ivanishvili, the influential figure behind the ruling party.

Critics argue that the law jeopardizes Georgia's visa-free regime with the EU, a crucial aspect of its relationship with European partners. The European Parliament has raised the prospect of revising the visa-free regime if Georgia fails to uphold fundamental rights, potentially impacting hundreds of thousands of Georgian citizens who rely on visa-free travel for various purposes, including business, education, and healthcare.

Tengiz Ablotiya, a Georgian political commentator, highlights the dilemma of the ruling party in an interview with Turan, noting that visa-free travel to Europe is essential for both party members and ordinary citizens seeking economic opportunities abroad. Despite assurances from the Georgian Dream party that the visa-free regime will remain intact, concerns persist over the potential repercussions of the "Transparency of Foreign Influence" law on Georgia's standing with the EU.

EU procedures for suspending visa-free travel outline several criteria, including a significant increase in denials of entry, unjustified asylum applications, and non-compliance with reform commitments. Georgia's recent tensions with the EU, including disputes over human rights and judicial independence, raise questions about the future of its visa-free status.

As Georgia navigates political turbulence and international scrutiny, the fate of its visa-free regime hangs in the balance. With the possibility of EU sanctions looming, the country faces mounting pressure to address concerns over democratic freedoms and rule of law while maintaining its strategic partnerships with European allies.