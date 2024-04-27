A sapper was injured as a result of a mine explosion in the Shusha region

An employee of the Azerbaijan National Mine Clearance Agency (ANAMA) was injured in the line of duty. The incident occurred on April 27 in the village of Gaybaly in the Shusha region.

ANAMA employee Elchin Aydin oglu Guliyev, born in 1981, was blown up by an antipersonnel mine. The victim received a "traumatic amputation of his right leg," according to a joint statement by ANAMA, the Interior Ministry and the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan.

Guliyev received primary medical care on the spot, after which he was hospitalized; his state is assessed as "stable". The investigation on the fact is ongoing, the press release concludes.

Since the end of the second Karabakh war, since November 2020, 353 Azerbaijani citizens have been victims of mine explosions, including 50 civilians and 15 military personnel, and 288 were injured, including today's incident.