IDF Ends Airstrikes on Iranian Military Installations, Claims Objectives Met

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announced early Friday morning the end of a strategic air campaign targeting Iranian military facilities. Dubbed "Operation Days of Repentance," the mission saw Israeli aircraft targeting several sites throughout Iran, reportedly including missile production facilities, air defense systems, and other military installations.

In an official statement, the IDF confirmed that "all our planes returned safely to their bases," and the operation's objectives were fully achieved. The attack, ordered by Israeli political leadership, was described as a response to what Israel called “recent attacks by the Iranian regime against the State of Israel and its citizens.”

"We have carried out targeted and precise attacks on military installations in Iran and prevented immediate threats to the State of Israel," Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, the IDF spokesperson, said. "If the Iranian regime initiates another escalation, we will be ready to respond." Hagari emphasized that the mission underscores Israel’s readiness and capability to "defend the State of Israel and its citizens" against threats in the region.

Meanwhile, reactions from Iran have been measured, according to an assessment by The Washington Post, which noted that Israel's operational strategy appeared intended to minimize the potential for severe retaliation by Tehran. Citing an official Iranian response, state-affiliated Tasnim news agency reported "limited damage" and labeled Israel’s claims as part of a "psychological war." An anonymous Iranian source told Tasnim, "Not a single military facility was impacted, and the assertion of 20 targeted sites is false."

U.S.-based news platform Axios, citing sources close to the situation, reported that Israel had conveyed advance warnings to Iranian leadership in an attempt to limit further hostilities. The sources indicated that Israel provided specific details on which facilities would be struck and which would be spared. Strikes were reportedly divided into waves, initially neutralizing air defenses before targeting missile and drone infrastructure.

Iran’s air defense command issued a statement detailing the incident, claiming the country’s integrated defense system intercepted and repelled the strikes. Tehran, Khuzestan, and Ilam provinces were among the regions affected, but damage remains limited, according to the Iranian government. Authorities stated that investigations into the extent of the impact are ongoing.

Amid global media coverage of the airstrikes, Iranian officials criticized the publication of unrelated images and videos by some outlets. Iranian sources pointed out that one photograph depicted a 2021 explosion at Tehran’s oil refinery, while another showed the recent bombing in Beirut, misattributed to Friday’s events.

The Iranian response has so far remained restrained, and assessments suggest that both countries are seeking to avert a broader regional conflict.