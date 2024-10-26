Rain is Expected on Sunday
On Sunday, October 27, rain is expected in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula, with locally intense rainfall during the night in some areas of the peninsula, along with thunderstorms. In the morning, the rain will gradually cease, and variable cloudiness is expected during the day, with a northwestern wind. The air temperature will range from +8 to +11°C at night and from +12 to +15°C during the day, according to the National Hydrometeorological Service.
In the regions of Azerbaijan, thunderstorms, local downpours, and hail are expected in some areas, with possible snowfall in the mountains. After noon, the rain will gradually cease. A westerly wind will blow at night and in the morning. The air temperature will be +5 to +10°C at night and +13 to +17°C during the day. In the mountains, temperatures are expected to drop to -2 to +2°C during the day and to -2 to -5°C at night.
- 26 October 2024 12:41
Social
- 26 October 2024, 20:33
The health condition of economist Fazil Gasimov, who is on a hunger strike for the 136th day in prison, remains grave.
- 26 October 2024, 12:11
On the evening of October 25, a fire broke out at the large "Astoria" hotel complex located in the Nizami district of the capital. According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, several firefighting teams were deployed to extinguish the fire. After several hours, the fire was localized and extinguished.
- 25 October 2024, 15:07
On October 26, the weather in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula will be cloudy, with rain expected in several areas during the day and evening. The wind will be northwestern. The air temperature at night will be +10 to +13°C, and during the day it will reach +14 to +16°C. Humidity at night will be 70-80%, and during the day it will be 60-65%.
- 25 October 2024, 12:30
A project concerning Aziz Aliyev street and Icheri Sheher will be launched from 27 October, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport said in a statement.
