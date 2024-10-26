Rain is Expected on Sunday

On Sunday, October 27, rain is expected in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula, with locally intense rainfall during the night in some areas of the peninsula, along with thunderstorms. In the morning, the rain will gradually cease, and variable cloudiness is expected during the day, with a northwestern wind. The air temperature will range from +8 to +11°C at night and from +12 to +15°C during the day, according to the National Hydrometeorological Service.

In the regions of Azerbaijan, thunderstorms, local downpours, and hail are expected in some areas, with possible snowfall in the mountains. After noon, the rain will gradually cease. A westerly wind will blow at night and in the morning. The air temperature will be +5 to +10°C at night and +13 to +17°C during the day. In the mountains, temperatures are expected to drop to -2 to +2°C during the day and to -2 to -5°C at night.