The First Israeli Missile Strike Hit the Production of Iranian Missiles and Air Defense Systems (Updated)

The damage caused to the Iranian air defense system made Iran vulnerable to further attacks. Missile production systems and missile stocks themselves have also been damaged, according to Israeli sources. Israel conducted the operation in coordination with the Americans to prepare the next stages of the attack on Iran. Confrontations are expected to follow both defensively and offensively. It is possible that this will happen after the US elections.

An informed Israeli source said that the information provided by military intelligence was at the level of science fiction. "The strike was accurate and hit factories producing surface-to-surface missiles, and caused significant damage to the Iranian military industry.

The most accurate intelligence information was obtained about the plant, which is essentially indispensable for Iran. And it was struck to the millimeter. We have proven the ability to attack anywhere in the Middle East," the source stressed.

* * *

Israel Launched a Massive Missile Strike on Iran

100 planes in the sky: Israel attacked Iran for three hours

At least 20 targets were attacked during the operation, but no strikes were carried out on nuclear and oil facilities. On the night of Saturday, October 26, Israel launched massive missile strikes against military installations in Iran - in response to the Iranian attack on October 1. The strikes were carried out only on military targets in several stages and lasted three hours.

The first reports of strikes on Tehran were received around 02:00. Residents of the Iranian capital rushed out into the streets in a panic. At the same time, information was received about explosions in Syria (Damascus) and Iraq. Air defense systems were attacked in Syria.

At about 06:00, information was received that the attack was completed. "More than 20 sites were attacked," an Israeli source said. Air defense systems, factories for the production of missiles and attack drones, missile launch sites, military bases and facilities near Tehran International Airport were attacked.

Opposition Iranian media reported attacks on military centers of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Dozens of IDF fighters and aircraft participated in the operation. All of them returned safely, none of them was injured.

Israel claims that Iran did not understand what happened and how, the locals panicked because there were not early warning systems (sirens) in Tehran: This is the first attack on Tehran since the end of the Iran-Iraq war in 1988.

Israeli sources claim that the United States have been warned in advance about the strike and that all preparations for it were coordinated with the Americans. The White House called Israel's actions "self-defense."