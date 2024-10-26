  • contact.az Contact
Iran will not respond to an Israeli attack

Iran has informed Israel through a mediator that it will refrain from retaliating against an airstrike carried out by Israeli forces on the night of Saturday, October 26. This was reported by Sky News Arabia on its blog on platform X, citing an anonymous source.
 

    Даже если Иран не станет отвечать на атаку, Израиль все равно не успокоится пока не уничтожит ядерные объекты. А саудиты вместе с эмиратами и султанатами сидят и говорят - чума на оба ваших дома.

