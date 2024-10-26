Babayev and Podesta Discuss Climate Cooperation Ahead of COP29
Babayev and Podesta Discuss Climate Cooperation Ahead of COP29
On October 26, the President of COP29, Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev met with John Podesta, Senior Advisor to the U.S. President on International Climate Policy, information on the COP29 page on the social platform "X."
The parties discussed the importance of cooperation and global action to address climate change in the lead-up to the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which will take place in Baku from November 11 to 22.
Politics
-
- 26 October 2024, 13:58
Iran has informed Israel through a mediator that it will refrain from retaliating against an airstrike carried out by Israeli forces on the night of Saturday, October 26. This was reported by Sky News Arabia on its blog on platform X, citing an anonymous source.
-
100 planes in the sky: Israel attacked Iran for three hours
-
- 26 October 2024, 11:43
The international network Scholars at Risk (SAR) Academic Freedom Monitoring Project investigates has expressed concern regarding the criminal prosecution of Iqbal Abilov, a Talysh researcher in Azerbaijan. The organization noted that Abilov, a citizen of Azerbaijan and a lecturer at Belarusian State University, was arrested in July of this year on charges of "high treason," "calls against the state," and "inciting interethnic hatred." This situation raises alarms about the state of academic freedom and the safety of scholars in Azerbaijan.
-
- 26 October 2024, 10:33
Due to the closure of the airspace over Iran, a number of international airlines have requested an emergency landing at Baku International Airport. According to the office of the air harbor of the Azerbaijani capital, flights landed in Baku: Jazeera Airways on the route Moscow (Domodedovo) – Kuwait; Fly Dubai from Budapest, Moscow (Vnukovo), Minsk, Kazan and St. Petersburg to Dubai; Air Arabia on the route Moscow – Sharjah. Baku Airport has mobilized all necessary resources for prompt and high-quality service of incoming flights, the message says.
Leave a review