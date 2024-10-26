Babayev and Podesta Discuss Climate Cooperation Ahead of COP29

On October 26, the President of COP29, Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev met with John Podesta, Senior Advisor to the U.S. President on International Climate Policy, information on the COP29 page on the social platform "X."

The parties discussed the importance of cooperation and global action to address climate change in the lead-up to the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which will take place in Baku from November 11 to 22.