Fazil Gasimov, who is on a hunger strike for the 136th day, has developed severe heart pain
The health condition of economist Fazil Gasimov, who is on a hunger strike for the 136th day in prison, remains grave.
On October 25, his relatives visited him at the Penitentiary Service Medical Institution.
“Our meeting took place under strict supervision. Fazil’s condition is extremely grave. Fazil said that he cannot sleep at night due to heart pain. He has lost a lot of weight. His immunity is very low. We are concerned that he could fall into a coma at any moment. Because of the hunger strike, he has changed so much in appearance that we can hardly recognize him. It’s as if only his skeleton is left,” a family member told Turan.
It was not possible to obtain comments from the Penitentiary Service.
*Fazil Gasymov was arrested in Istanbul on 8 August 2023 and brought to Azerbaijan. He was accused of making counterfeit money together with Gubad Ibadoglu, a well-known economist and critic of the Azerbaijani government. But now Fazil Gasimov's criminal case is being considered separately from Ibadoglu's criminal case.
While in detention, he went on hunger strike to protest against his illegal arrest.
