A Strong Fire Broke Out at the "Astoria" Hotel Complex (Video)

On the evening of October 25, a fire broke out at the large "Astoria" hotel complex located in the Nizami district of the capital. According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, several firefighting teams were deployed to extinguish the fire. After several hours, the fire was localized and extinguished.

Video footage from the scene indicates that the fire started in one of the complex's buildings, which houses a fitness center. The building suffered significant damage, with the roof and interior severely burned. There have been no reports of injuries, and the cause of the fire is still unknown. The complex has incurred great damage.