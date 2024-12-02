Protests in Tbilisi
In Tbilisi, Police Use Water Cannons Against Protesters as Ministry of Internal Affairs Issues Stern Statement
In the center of Tbilisi, near the Georgian Parliament building, where mass protests have been ongoing for the fifth consecutive day, police used water cannons to disperse demonstrators. The decision to employ special measures was prompted by the actions of protesters who banged on the parliament's metal barricades while chanting, "Slaves, slaves!" The protest has also led to the closure of the key Rustaveli Avenue.
The Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs released a statement condemning the actions of the protesters. The ministry noted that from the outset of the demonstrations, there have been instances of "illegal expressions of protest," including damage to urban infrastructure and the use of dangerous objects that could potentially incite violence.
"The Ministry of Internal Affairs urges all protesters to adhere to legal frameworks. Otherwise, any unlawful actions will be met with an appropriate legal response from the police," the ministry said in its official statement.
The mass protests in Georgia are gaining momentum, spreading not only through the streets of the capital but also into educational institutions. A growing wave of student protests in universities highlights the nationwide nature of the unrest. Professionals from various sectors have also expressed solidarity with the demonstrators, while the international community closely monitors the developments.
The European Broadcasting Union has condemned attacks on journalists recorded during the protests, and Georgia's Ombudsman described police actions as "brutal." Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on Georgian authorities to avoid intimidation tactics reminiscent of the Ukrainian crisis. Meanwhile, the European Union is reportedly discussing possible sanctions against those responsible for the violence.
Experts suggest that the government's increased use of repressive measures could further inflame tensions and exacerbate the crisis. At the same time, statements from international organizations and governments are putting pressure on the Georgian authorities, demanding a reduction in violence and a return to dialogue with protesters.
The situation remains tense, with the coming days likely to be critical in determining the future trajectory of the protests in Georgia.
