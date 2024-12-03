Head of National Congress of Georgian Azerbaijanis Beaten in Tbilisi
On the evening of December 2, 70-year-old Ali Babayev, head of the National Congress of Georgian Azerbaijanis, was attacked in Tbilisi. Babayev himself stated this on the Imedi TV channel.
He was attacked by the head of the opposition party Citizens, member of the Strong Georgia coalition Aleko Elisashvili.
According to Babayev, Elisashvili attacked him in a pharmacy and, while hitting him from behind, said: “You are a slave of the Georgian Dream.”
Babayev said that he is in the hospital.
In World
-
- 3 December 2024, 13:06
The US would face a “dire threat” from China, Iran and North Korea if Ukraine is forced into concessions to end its war with Russia, Nato’s secretary-general has warned Donald Trump.
-
- 3 December 2024, 10:15
Thirty-eight Vietnamese tourists have reportedly disappeared in South Korea after arriving in the country through the southern Jeju island last month.
-
- 3 December 2024, 06:20
Georgian special forces mobilized from Freedom Square to Rustaveli Avenue late Monday evening in response to a large-scale protest. By 10 p.m., water cannons accompanied advancing units, who called on demonstrators to disperse, warning of the imminent use of force.
-
In the center of Tbilisi, near the Georgian Parliament building, where mass protests have been ongoing for the fifth consecutive day, police used water cannons to disperse demonstrators. The decision to employ special measures was prompted by the actions of protesters who banged on the parliament's metal barricades while chanting, "Slaves, slaves!" The protest has also led to the closure of the key Rustaveli Avenue.
Leave a review