Head of National Congress of Georgian Azerbaijanis Beaten in Tbilisi

On the evening of December 2, 70-year-old Ali Babayev, head of the National Congress of Georgian Azerbaijanis, was attacked in Tbilisi. Babayev himself stated this on the Imedi TV channel.

He was attacked by the head of the opposition party Citizens, member of the Strong Georgia coalition Aleko Elisashvili.

According to Babayev, Elisashvili attacked him in a pharmacy and, while hitting him from behind, said: “You are a slave of the Georgian Dream.”

Babayev said that he is in the hospital.