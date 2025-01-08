Mohiaddin Orujev
Convoys used violence against activist in courtroom
The trial of Mohiaddin Orujev in the Baku Court of Grave Crimes started on 7 January with the interrogation of prosecution witnesses. The first to testify was the police officer who supervised the detention of Orujev.
The witness's testimony contradicted his own words in the investigation materials. In court, he stated that drugs and psychotropic substances were found in Orujev's possession. The defence demanded that his testimony at the preliminary investigation be read out, and it was read out. During the investigation, the police officer said that during the search of Orujev's belongings ‘no drugs or psychotropic substances were found’.
Lawyer Nazim Musayev asked the witness to explain why he changed his testimony in court, however, the judge began to help the witness, trying to interpret his testimony.
The presiding judge Rasim Sadykhov offered to watch a video of Orujev's personal search by the police. However, the defence objected because the witness could alert other witnesses to the details of the case, the lawyer said.
When the judge ordered the video to be viewed, Orujev and his relatives began to protest loudly. At that point, Penitentiary Service officers used force against Orujev. The guards entered the glass cage, covered his mouth and handcuffed him from behind.
The activist's relatives were also pressurised by force, after which the session was adjourned and the hearing postponed indefinitely.
*Orujev was arrested on 13 December 2023 on charges of illegal drug trafficking on a large scale (Article 234.4.3 of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan). Earlier, in October 2023, he was administratively arrested for 30 days on charges of disobeying the police.
After his release, Orujev stated that the real reason for his arrest was criticism of the authorities on social media for labor rights violations.
Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan rejected Ilham Aliyev's demands for Yerevan to stop acquiring weapons. "Armenia has acquired and will continue to acquire weapons solely for the purpose of self-defense. Over 200 square kilometers of our sovereign territory is under the control of Azerbaijan. And even to regain these territories, we do not intend to consider military action, but rather a process of demarcation. So, we are buying weapons and have no intention of sending them back," he stated.
- 8 January 2025, 16:23
On January 8, Ilham Aliyev received the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Ali Akbar Ahmadian. Ahmadian conveyed greetings from Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian to Aliyev. Aliyev asked Ahmadian to convey his reciprocal greetings.
- 8 January 2025, 15:43
On November 8, a hearing took place in the Sabail District Court regarding the criminal case of Aziz Orudjov, the head of Kanal-13. During the session, Orudjov's lawyers requested that his pre-trial detention be changed to house arrest. However, the request was not granted. The prosecutor then announced the indictment. Orudjov denied the charges against him. The next court session is scheduled for January 24.
- 8 January 2025, 14:57
On January 8, President Ilham Aliyev received Magdalena Grono, the European Union’s Special Representative for the South Caucasus, according to the Azerbaijani President's press service. Grono expressed condolences over the AZAL plane crash and expressed hope that all the causes of the crash would be thoroughly investigated. Noting that Azerbaijan is an important partner for the European Union, Grono emphasized that the EU is interested in ensuring sustainable stability in the South Caucasus region. She highlighted the importance of dialogue between the EU and Azerbaijan, noting Azerbaijan's significant contribution to Europe's energy security.
