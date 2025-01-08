I.Aliyev intends to eradicate ‘Armenian fascism’

The members of the Minsk Group (USA, France and Russia) supported the occupant Armenia, which used the negotiations as a cover rather than a solution to the conflict with Azerbaijan. Head of state Ilham Aliyev said this in an interview with local TV channels on 7 January.

He hinted that Russia supplied Yerevan with weapons free of charge, while the US and France provided ‘moral support’.

Four villages in the Gazakh region were liberated after a warning issued to Armenia's Prime Minister in Munich in February 2024. ‘I am glad we did not have to resort to other methods, I think the lessons of the last four years have been taken into account by the Armenians’, Aliyev said.

This should kick-start the process of clarifying the entire perimeter of the border with due consideration of security, historical, environmental and other factors. ‘The conditional border between Armenia and Azerbaijan is not a dogma,’ Aliyev noted.

The next meeting of the Azerbaijani and Armenian delimitation commissions is due this month and the process will continue.

Armenia should take seriously the results of the Second Karabakh War and the anti-terrorist operation. The process of arming Armenia is a new threat factor for the South Caucasus.

‘We cannot calmly observe and do nothing. I have repeatedly told the Armenian leadership that this creates new threats. Those who provoke Armenia today will not stand behind it until the end, as they already did in 2020. That is why a significant part of Azerbaijan's state budget is directed to defence and security.’

He went on to accuse the US and the EU of financing Armenia's military budget through the newly created 'Peace Fund'.

‘In fact, this has excluded the European Commission and the US from the process of normalisation of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. We have already informed them about this. That is why Azerbaijan did not agree to a trilateral meeting last month, as well as meetings in Brussels with the participation of the head of the EU Council. We are in favour of a bilateral format in the negotiations.’

Aliyev believes that Armenia and its patrons are living with ‘revanchist ideas’.

Armenia has become a source of threat to the region and is essentially a fascist state. ‘Look at the racist and fascist statements of Armenia's first president, who proudly describes ethnic cleansings and boasts of expelling Azerbaijanis from their historical lands,’ he said.

‘We are neighbours with such a fascist state and the threat of fascism is not going away. That is why fascism must be destroyed. Either Armenia's leadership will destroy it or we will destroy it,’ Aliyev emphasised.

‘Armenia must immediately stop being armed by France and other countries, must terminate and cancel military contracts. The weapons already sent to Armenia must be returned. This is our demand.’

‘Our conditions regarding the peace agreement must be accepted: this is the abolition of the Minsk Group, the change of the constitution - without this, a peace agreement is impossible.’

Armenia's friends are leaving the political arena and the geopolitical situation is changing. The Prime Minister of Canada has resigned, in France the criticism of Azerbaijan has become fashionable, the era of Soros in America is over. The Biden administration was essentially run by Soros supporters. Armenia's close ally in the Middle East, Assad, has also been consigned to the dustbin of history.

‘Armenia should not act as a geographical barrier between Turkey and Azerbaijan. The Zangezur corridor must and will be opened. The sooner they realise this, the better. We cannot stay in this situation. We should have a direct link with Nakhchivan and it does not question Armenia's sovereignty,’ Aliyev said.