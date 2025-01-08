Aliyev accuses EU of ingratitude and brainwashing of youth

President Ilham Aliyev has said the prospects for Azerbaijan's relations with the European Union are dim. ‘It is difficult to say how our relations with the European Commission will develop, but last year was a year full of disappointments. It was last year that the EU took Armenia's side unequivocally,’ Aliyev said in an interview with Azerbaijani TV channels on 7 January.

He criticised the presence of the EU observation mission on the border.

The sending of a mission was agreed with Baku in Prague in October 2022, it was supposed to consist of 40 people and act for 2 months.

‘But then, without any notification and agreement with us, the mission was extended and increased, inviting a non-EU member country,’ Aliyev said. He saw this as hostility towards Azerbaijan.

He further expressed indignation that the observers stand on the border and look through binoculars in the direction of Azerbaijan.

‘I don't want to show with what speed they will run if someone sneezes on Azerbaijani territory, but our hands itch,’ Aliyev said ironically.

He further expressed indignation at the actions of the Polish President, who ‘allowed himself such boorish behaviour - to view Azerbaijan through binoculars’.

It's not just that, it's an attitude, you look through binoculars as an enemy. If you treat Azerbaijan like this, how can we treat you?’, Aliyev continued.

‘The EU has played to the point that last year it was completely removed from the process of normalisation of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations. If feeding Armenia with weapons through the so-called 'Peace Fund' continues, there will be adequate actions from our side,’ Aliyev said.

The European Parliament and PACE, where ‘Azerbaijanophobia’ reigns, also got in trouble.

‘All this has led to the fact that we have curtailed all programmes with the European Union. All twinning programmes, all EU grants are frozen, which are legal. But there are also illegal ones, when money is brought here across the border, mostly through Georgia, through structures that are handy to the Soros people. But our law enforcement agencies monitor this. We refused legal grants because they were aimed at creation of western platforms on our territory with far-reaching plans, mainly oriented at youth,’ Aliyev said.

According to him, ‘some representatives of Azerbaijani youth have taken the path of betrayal, collaboration with Armenians as a result of brainwashing through NED (National Endowment for Democracy) and EED (European Endowment for Democracy) grant programmes’.

If this continues, the wall (between Europe and Azerbaijan) will be even higher.

How will they implement their policy of rapprochement with Central Asian countries?

Through Russia? I doubt it. Maybe through Iran? I also doubt it. Will they dig a tunnel under Azerbaijan? Probably not either. Therefore, they should soberly assess Azerbaijan as a reliable partner, which has not done anything bad against Europe or any European country,’ Aliyev said.