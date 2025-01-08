Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council arrives in Baku
Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council arrived in Baku today as part of his regional visit to the South Caucasus. IRNA reports that the visit is aimed at strengthening political and security relations with the countries of the South Caucasus region.
The trip was planned at the invitation of Azerbaijani and Armenian colleagues. Ahmadiyan was met at Baku airport by the head of Azerbaijan's Security Council Ramil Usubov.
The Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council will meet Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Baku and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan.
The visit is aimed at strengthening bilateral relations in the politics, security, defence and economy, as well as expanding relations in the energy, corridors and issues related to peace and stability in the South Caucasus region.
Leave a review
Politics
-
Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan rejected Ilham Aliyev's demands for Yerevan to stop acquiring weapons. "Armenia has acquired and will continue to acquire weapons solely for the purpose of self-defense. Over 200 square kilometers of our sovereign territory is under the control of Azerbaijan. And even to regain these territories, we do not intend to consider military action, but rather a process of demarcation. So, we are buying weapons and have no intention of sending them back," he stated.
-
- 8 January 2025, 16:23
On January 8, Ilham Aliyev received the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Ali Akbar Ahmadian. Ahmadian conveyed greetings from Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian to Aliyev. Aliyev asked Ahmadian to convey his reciprocal greetings.
-
- 8 January 2025, 15:43
On November 8, a hearing took place in the Sabail District Court regarding the criminal case of Aziz Orudjov, the head of Kanal-13. During the session, Orudjov's lawyers requested that his pre-trial detention be changed to house arrest. However, the request was not granted. The prosecutor then announced the indictment. Orudjov denied the charges against him. The next court session is scheduled for January 24.
-
- 8 January 2025, 14:57
On January 8, President Ilham Aliyev received Magdalena Grono, the European Union’s Special Representative for the South Caucasus, according to the Azerbaijani President's press service. Grono expressed condolences over the AZAL plane crash and expressed hope that all the causes of the crash would be thoroughly investigated. Noting that Azerbaijan is an important partner for the European Union, Grono emphasized that the EU is interested in ensuring sustainable stability in the South Caucasus region. She highlighted the importance of dialogue between the EU and Azerbaijan, noting Azerbaijan's significant contribution to Europe's energy security.
1 comment
Собеседник
2025-01-08
Эти два народа,как два сапога пара, сними не возможно, и нельзя вести диолог или подписывать какие то ,серьёзные, документы так как всё равно будут игнарировать всё, то что сказано или подпиасно ими ЖЕ!!!!!