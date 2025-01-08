Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council arrives in Baku

Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council arrived in Baku today as part of his regional visit to the South Caucasus. IRNA reports that the visit is aimed at strengthening political and security relations with the countries of the South Caucasus region.

The trip was planned at the invitation of Azerbaijani and Armenian colleagues. Ahmadiyan was met at Baku airport by the head of Azerbaijan's Security Council Ramil Usubov.

The Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council will meet Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Baku and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan.

The visit is aimed at strengthening bilateral relations in the politics, security, defence and economy, as well as expanding relations in the energy, corridors and issues related to peace and stability in the South Caucasus region.