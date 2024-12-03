Clashes Between Georgian Special Forces and Protesters on Rustaveli Avenue Ended by Morning

Georgian special forces mobilized from Freedom Square to Rustaveli Avenue late Monday evening in response to a large-scale protest. By 10 p.m., water cannons accompanied advancing units, who called on demonstrators to disperse, warning of the imminent use of force.

On nearby streets, including Chitadze and Chichinadze, special forces repeated their calls to disperse. Protesters responded by breaking stone slabs and throwing them at law enforcement officers, along with fireworks and bottles.

The clashes between special forces and protesters continued until early Tuesday morning. Around 5 a.m., demonstrators marched toward Chavchavadze Avenue, leaving Rustaveli Avenue temporarily calm. The special forces also withdrew, and soon after, water cannons and rescue vehicles entered the area.

The clashes ceased about 30 minutes before the withdrawal. Security forces refrained from using tear gas, and protesters stopped deploying fireworks.

The crisis had political and diplomatic repercussions for Georgia. At 5:05 a.m., President Salome Zurabishvili accused the ruling government of serving a "Russian puppet regime."

International reactions were swift. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed support for the Georgian people, while Germany reaffirmed its openness to Georgia's EU membership. In contrast, Russian Duma deputy Leonid Kalashnikov suggested "military assistance to counter the barbarians."

The protests, initially sparked by dissatisfaction with parliamentary election results and the government's suspension of the EU integration process, have grown into a broader movement. University campuses have seen a surge in student demonstrations, and public figures from various professions have expressed solidarity with the protesters.

Calls for more active international actions have emerged: Canada’s foreign ministry has drafted sanctions, and Estonia’s parliament urged the EU to strengthen its response to the crackdown in Georgia.

Public discourse is dominated by fears of further violence and political instability.