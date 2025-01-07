Rome Institute of Design Waives Tuition for Daughter of Azerbaijani Political Prisoner
The Rome Institute of European Design (IED) has granted a full tuition waiver to Azerin Gasymly, a third-year student and daughter of Azerbaijani political activist Azer Gasymly, who is currently detained on charges of extortion. The institute’s decision follows an appeal from Gasymly’s family, citing financial hardship due to her father's imprisonment, which they claim is politically motivated.
The announcement was shared by Azer's wife, Samira Gasymly, who expressed her gratitude to the institute. "We are overjoyed. Azer's unjust arrest on fabricated charges made it impossible for us to pay for Azerin's studies, and we feared she would have to drop out. This decision is a lifeline for our family," she told Turan, an Azerbaijani news outlet.
The letter from IED, written in Italian, stated, "We are pleased to inform you that the management has positively assessed your request for assistance and has decided to waive 100% of the tuition fees. We hope this can provide some relief."
Azerin, who has excelled academically, recently won a prestigious design competition in Milan and continues to achieve top marks in her exams, according to her mother.
Azer Gasymly, director of the Institute of Political Management in Azerbaijan, was detained on December 8, accused of extorting money from a debtor. Gasymly denies the charges, asserting that his arrest is linked to his political and civic activities. His lawyer has echoed these claims, calling the charges baseless.
The case has drawn criticism from human rights groups and activists, who argue that the Azerbaijani government frequently targets dissidents with fabricated charges.
Gasymly's family remains hopeful that international attention to the case will contribute to his release, while the Rome Institute's decision underscores the impact of global solidarity in addressing the challenges faced by politically persecuted families.
