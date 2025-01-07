  • contact.az Contact
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Ilham Aliyev gives interview to local TV channels

On January 7, the head of state, Ilham Aliyev, gave an interview to local TV channels. As of 18:00, the content of the interview had not been published.

It is expected that the interview will be aired in the evening programs of the TV channels on January 7.

Politics

  • Politics
    • 8 January 2025, 14:01

    Iran should apologize for insulting Azerbaijan – I.Aliyev

    Relations with Iran remain uncertain, and there have been no meetings with the new Iranian leader yet. Head of State Ilham Aliyev said this in an interview with local TV channels on January 7. After the Second Karabakh War, the Iranians began to supply fuel to Karabakh.Baku demanded to stop this, however, the demand was ignored.

  Eritrea detains 18 seafarers from Azerbaijan
    • 8 January 2025, 13:41

    Eritrea detains 18 seafarers from Azerbaijan

    Three vessels sailing under the flag of Azerbaijan were detained in Eritrea along with 18 Azerbaijani citizens last November. They are still being held in the African country, but diplomatic efforts are being made to free the citizens and the vessels, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

  Aliyev accuses EU of ingratitude and brainwashing of youth
    • 8 January 2025, 13:12

    Aliyev accuses EU of ingratitude and brainwashing of youth

    President Ilham Aliyev has said the prospects for Azerbaijan's relations with the European Union are dim.  ‘It is difficult to say how our relations with the European Commission will develop, but last year was a year full of disappointments. It was last year that the EU took Armenia's side unequivocally,’ Aliyev said in an interview with Azerbaijani TV channels on 7 January.

  Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council arrives in Baku
    • 8 January 2025, 12:49

    Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council arrives in Baku

    Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council arrived in Baku today as part of his regional visit to the South Caucasus. IRNA reports that the visit is aimed at strengthening political and security relations with the countries of the South Caucasus region.

