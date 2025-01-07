Afiaddin Mammadov
Prosecutor asks to convict trade union activist for 10 years
The trial of trade union activist Afiaddin Mammadov continued in Baku's Serious Crimes Court on Tuesday.
During the hearing, his lawyer Zibeyda Sadigova made a number of motions. She asked the court to request records from video surveillance cameras at the scene of the incident, as well as the list of surgical operations the victim had undergone.
The defense also asked to request video footage of the surgical operation performed on the victim after he was allegedly wounded by Mammadov.
The defense lawyer noted that all surgeries are currently being videotaped. However, no motions were granted.
After that, the state prosecutor asked the court to sentence Mammadov to 10 years of imprisonment. Mammadov himself stated that he neither recognizes the court nor its decisions.
The next court hearing is scheduled for January 14.
*Afiaddin Mammadov, the head of the alternative confederation of trade unions “Workers' Platform”, was detained on September 20 near his home after he was attacked by an unknown person. Mammadov was accused of stabbing the attacker (Article 221.3 - hooliganism committed with the use of weapons) and 126.1 (intentional infliction of serious harm to health) of the Criminal Code.
Later the charges were toughened - under Article 126.2.4 (willful infliction of serious harm to health in a generally dangerous way) and 228.4 (illegal trafficking in weapons). He faces up to 11 years in prison. Human rights activists recognized Mammadov as a political prisoner.
Mammadov's colleagues are convinced that he is being punished for his active work to protect the rights of courier workers.
2025-01-07
Почему-то никто не хочет назвать методы режима сталинскими или геноцидом народа. Посути во власти враги народа.