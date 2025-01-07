Azerbaijan among top five countries in Europe by number of arrested journalists

Azerbaijan is among the five countries in Europe with the highest number of arrested journalists. This is stated in the annual report of the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ).

According to the study, a total of 516 journalists were arrested in the world in 2024. There was a sharp increase compared to previous years - 427 in 2023 and 375 in 2022.

China remains the largest prison for journalists, with 135 media workers being held behind bars.

It is followed by Israel with 59 Palestinian journalists and Myanmar with 44 media workers.

In Azerbaijan, 25 journalists are currently imprisoned, with another Azerbaijani journalist, Afgan Sadigov, arrested at Baku's request in Georgia.

Azerbaijan is in the top five countries in Europe for the number of arrested journalists, along with Russia (38 + 28 Ukranıan journalist), Belarus (30) and Turkey (20).

In 2024, 122 journalists and media workers were killed worldwide, 14 of them women.

The Federation estimated last year as one of the deadliest years for journalists. According to the report, 77 journalists were killed in the Middle East and the Arab world. 10 media workers were killed in Africa, nine in America and four in Europe.

The IFJ reaffirmed the urgency of adopting the UN International Convention on the Protection of Journalists.