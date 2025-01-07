Saleh Rustamov
Property of relatives of former political prisoner is confiscated
The real estate of relatives of Saleh Rustamov, a public figure who headed the executive power of Gedabey region during the reign of President Abulfaz Elchibey, has been put up for sale. This was written by Saleh Rustamov's son Elturan Rustamly on his Facebook page.
“After a short break, on January 6, the Azerbaijani authorities again began robbery attacks on our family and close relatives under the pretext of expropriation. First, the target was the apartment in my father's name, where we now live, then my grandfather's house inherited by my uncle Valeh Rustamov, and the apartment that my father sold 10 years ago by power of attorney.
Due to the fact that people live in all the houses, confiscation was impossible. Now 5 hundred acres of land in the name of my mother in Gedabey, 24 hundred acres of land in the name of my uncle Valeh Rustamov in Gedabey, as well as 10 hundred acres of land in Novkhany settlement in the name of my aunt Yegana Rustamova have been put up for sale,” he said.
On March 7, 2019, the Baku Serious Crimes Court ruled to confiscate real estate in the name of Saleh Rustamov and his relatives.
Recall that Saleh Rustamov, the former head of the Gedabey region executive power, was arrested in May 2018 and sentenced to 7 years and 3 months of imprisonment in the case of “illegal financing of the opposition Party of People's Front of Azerbaijan. He was pardoned in May 2022. Human rights activists recognized him as a political prisoner.
