Flooding in Mecca and a strong earthquake in Tibet

Over the past 24 hours, the streets of the holy cities of Mecca and Medina have been flooded due to heavy rains. The floods washed away roads and vehicles. Many other towns in Saudi Arabia have also been affected by the flooding. At the same time, a powerful earthquake struck Tibet, with the latest reports indicating that more than 100 people have been killed.

The tremors were also felt in Nepal, India, Bhutan, and Bangladesh. The magnitude of the earthquake was 7.1. The authorities in Nepal have closed mountain routes to tourists in areas where landslides and avalanches are likely to occur.