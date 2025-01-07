By the decree of I. Aliyev, salaries of employees in a number of budgetary organizations have been increased

  • contact.az Contact
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

On January 7, the head of state signed a decree to raise the salaries of employees in a number of budgetary organizations by 15% starting from January 1.

  1. Employees of the Presidium and the Apparatus of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan and its Ganja branch;
  2. Heydar Aliyev Center;
  3. Scientific Center "Azerbaijani National Encyclopedia";
  4. Atatürk Center in Azerbaijan;
  5. State Archives of Azerbaijan and their branches;
  6. Working group of the State Commission on Combating Drug Addiction;
  7. Working group of the State Commission on Prisoners of War and Missing Persons;
  8. Baku International Multiculturalism Center;
  9. Office of the Agricultural Innovation Center under the Ministry of Agriculture;
  10. Financial-Scientific-Educational Center under the Ministry of Finance;
  11. Scientific-Methodological and Specialized Center for Culture under the Ministry of Culture;
  12. State Film Fund under the Ministry of Culture;
  13. "Genocide Memorial Complex" in Guba;
  14. Administration of the National Aerospace Agency;
  15. Union of Forensic Medical Expertise and Pathological Anatomy and the Center for Forensic Psychiatric Expertise under the Ministry of Health;
  16. National Culinary Center of the State Tourism Agency;
  17. Foundation for the Promotion of Moral Values under the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations;
  18. Centralized Accounting at executive authorities.

1 comment

  • Müslüm Əliyev

    2025-01-07

    С мира по электрической и газовой копейке - чиновникам рубашка.

    Cavab ver

