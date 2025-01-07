By the decree of I. Aliyev, salaries of employees in a number of budgetary organizations have been increased
On January 7, the head of state signed a decree to raise the salaries of employees in a number of budgetary organizations by 15% starting from January 1.
- Employees of the Presidium and the Apparatus of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan and its Ganja branch;
- Heydar Aliyev Center;
- Scientific Center "Azerbaijani National Encyclopedia";
- Atatürk Center in Azerbaijan;
- State Archives of Azerbaijan and their branches;
- Working group of the State Commission on Combating Drug Addiction;
- Working group of the State Commission on Prisoners of War and Missing Persons;
- Baku International Multiculturalism Center;
- Office of the Agricultural Innovation Center under the Ministry of Agriculture;
- Financial-Scientific-Educational Center under the Ministry of Finance;
- Scientific-Methodological and Specialized Center for Culture under the Ministry of Culture;
- State Film Fund under the Ministry of Culture;
- "Genocide Memorial Complex" in Guba;
- Administration of the National Aerospace Agency;
- Union of Forensic Medical Expertise and Pathological Anatomy and the Center for Forensic Psychiatric Expertise under the Ministry of Health;
- National Culinary Center of the State Tourism Agency;
- Foundation for the Promotion of Moral Values under the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations;
- Centralized Accounting at executive authorities.
Politics
-
- 8 January 2025, 14:01
Relations with Iran remain uncertain, and there have been no meetings with the new Iranian leader yet. Head of State Ilham Aliyev said this in an interview with local TV channels on January 7. After the Second Karabakh War, the Iranians began to supply fuel to Karabakh.Baku demanded to stop this, however, the demand was ignored.
-
- 8 January 2025, 13:41
Three vessels sailing under the flag of Azerbaijan were detained in Eritrea along with 18 Azerbaijani citizens last November. They are still being held in the African country, but diplomatic efforts are being made to free the citizens and the vessels, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.
-
- 8 January 2025, 13:12
President Ilham Aliyev has said the prospects for Azerbaijan's relations with the European Union are dim. ‘It is difficult to say how our relations with the European Commission will develop, but last year was a year full of disappointments. It was last year that the EU took Armenia's side unequivocally,’ Aliyev said in an interview with Azerbaijani TV channels on 7 January.
-
- 8 January 2025, 12:49
Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council arrived in Baku today as part of his regional visit to the South Caucasus. IRNA reports that the visit is aimed at strengthening political and security relations with the countries of the South Caucasus region.
