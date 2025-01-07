Infant mortality in Azerbaijan is increasing year by year, with causes highlighted...

It has been reported that the number of infant deaths in Azerbaijan is on the rise. While the official statistics for the previous year have yet to be disclosed, the number of infants who died before reaching one year of age reached 2,039 in 2023. This figure is 2.1 times higher compared to 2022.

Among every 1,000 live births, 18.1 infants (or 1.8%) died before their first birthday.

According to the State Statistics Committee, in 2023, a total of 2,039 infant deaths under one year of age were recorded. Of these, 1,287 deaths were attributed to certain conditions arising during the perinatal period, 187 to respiratory system diseases, 136 to congenital anomalies (developmental defects), deformations, and chromosomal disorders, 47 to infectious and parasitic diseases, and 17 to injuries, poisonings, and other external causes.

The Administration of the Medical Territorial Units Management Association (TABIB) informed Turan that the increase in infant mortality rates is not limited to Azerbaijan but is observed globally. TABIB emphasized that maternal and child deaths in the country are being thoroughly investigated, and the organization has submitted its recommendations on the issue. “Additionally, commissions have been established to evaluate the quality of medical services in healthcare facilities under TABIB to prevent maternal and infant deaths. Efforts are underway to enhance the theoretical knowledge and practical skills of gynecologists and neonatologists not only in Baku but also in the regions.”

Mehriban Zeynalova, head of the “Clean World” Women’s Aid Public Union, told Azadlıq Radio that several factors could contribute to the increase in infant mortality rates: “One of these is the declining trust in medical professionals. This perception deters people from seeking medical help in some cases.”

According to Zeynalova, another factor is the failure to administer vaccines on time: “There is propaganda against vaccines.”

She also identified social issues as a third contributing factor: “In some cases, families think that the expenses will be significant, as medications are expensive, and they resort to traditional remedies. In Russia, there are many social packages for children, but here, we still lack comprehensive social packages for children. Some low-income families cannot take their child to the doctor because of these expenses. Additionally, the lack of adequate prenatal care for pregnant women can lead to infant mortality.”

The human rights advocate stressed that mandatory health insurance packages for children should include free medication: “At the same time, negative propaganda against doctors must stop. There are good doctors in state-run polyclinics, and any issues should be immediately referred to them. However, there are also doctors who fail to provide accurate diagnoses, leading to poor outcomes.”

Zeynalova also addressed the issue of home births, stating that while such practices had been almost entirely eradicated for a time, they are now re-emerging: “The ‘National Action Plan Against Human Trafficking’ included a specific clause on detecting home births. In the past two months, there have been reports of a resurgence of home births in rural areas, which are often linked to additional costs or early marriages.”