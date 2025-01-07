On the Incomplete Reform Hindering Elections and Other Essential Processes

I would like to briefly discuss a highly important reform initiated by the Azerbaijani government 10 years ago but remains incomplete to this day.

In 2013, efforts began to assign addresses to buildings in Baku and other cities of the country in line with European standards and new regulations. Modern design plaques were affixed to buildings' facades. These efforts were carried out in accordance with the decree issued by the President of Azerbaijan on February 10, 2012, which amended the “Rules for Maintaining the Address Register and Assigning Addresses to Real Estate Objects” approved by the Presidential Decree of November 27, 2008. The reforms were implemented with the assistance of consultants from Norway and Denmark under a signed grant agreement. Additionally, to ensure compliance with the new regulations, the Address Register Information System of Azerbaijan was established by a South Korean company. The installation of new address plaques on buildings was largely completed by the end of 2013.

While I set aside the question of how effective these new regulations are and whether they suit Baku's urban planning characteristics (it would be interesting to learn experts' opinions on this matter), at first glance, they seem more complex and confusing than the previous system.

Previously, under the old system, a building was assigned a single number, and apartments were numbered sequentially based on the number of residential units. Now, each residential block within a building is assigned a separate number, with apartments numbered starting from 1 in each block.

For example, a five-story residential building located on İnşaatçılar Avenue, known as the "House of Artists," previously carried the address İnşaatçılar Avenue 28. Under the new rules, plaques on the facade indicate the range İnşaatçılar Avenue 80-96, while on the rear, where the entrances to residential blocks are located, separate plaques mark each block as 80, 82, 84, 86, 88, 90, and 92, depending on the number of blocks. Furthermore, apartments in each block are renumbered starting from 1. However, the old apartment numbers remain on the doors, seemingly leaving the responsibility for replacing them to the residents.

The concerning issue is that databases still reflect the old addresses. For instance, although the plaque on the door of the 19th Constituency Election Commission shows the address as Təbriz Street 106, it is listed in all databases as Təbriz 68.

More critically, the Central Election Commission (CEC) website continues to display addresses using the old system, which directly negatively affects the election process and creates obstacles for constituency and precinct commissions.

Additionally, the new generation of identification cards issued by the Ministry of Internal Affairs does not include residential addresses. During signature collection campaigns or when verifying voter lists, residents must orally state their addresses. Most of them provide their old addresses, as they are unaware of whether their new IDs reflect the old or new address systems. While this issue is addressed by the "Verifone" electronic reader device on election day, no such solution is available during signature collection campaigns.

As a result, this uncertainty over addresses persists in buildings constructed before 2013 across the country.

In conclusion, this reform, initiated and ostensibly implemented 10 years ago, has created additional bureaucracy and ambiguity, exposing a lack of coordination between relevant state agencies.

There is ample time before the next election cycle, making it both necessary and appropriate to address and regulate this issue.

Emin Babayev

Secretary of the 19th Narimanov First Constituency Election Commission