Interior Ministry lifted ban on mother of arrested human rights defender to leave country
The Interior Ministry has lifted the ban on the mother of human rights defender Rufat Safarov, Tahira Tahirgyzy, from leaving the country. Today she, along with her seriously ill husband Eldar Sabiroglu, left for Turkey.
“We, already in Istanbul, are preparing to go to the hospital for examination,” Tahirgyzy told Turan.
Earlier, on January 5, Tahirgyzy was told she could not leave the country due to the investigation into her son's case.
It will be recalled that Rufat Safarov was detained on December 3. He was charged under three Articles of the Criminal Code - 178.3.2 (fraud committed with large-scale damage), 221.1 (hooliganism) and 127.2.3 (intentional infliction of less serious harm to health, by generally dangerous means or out of hooliganism). The next day the court arrested him for four months.
Safarov denied the charges, claiming that he was prosecuted for his human rights activities and the US State Department award.
