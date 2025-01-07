Weather on Wednesday

On January 8 in Baku and Absheron there will be rains, in some places intense. Precipitation will stop at noon. Wind is south-eastern. Air temperature at night +4+8, during the day +8+11. Humidity 75-85%.

Across the country, rains will occur in the eastern region. Fog in places. Moderate western wind. At night in the lowlands from -1 frost to +4, during the day +7+12. In the mountains at night up to -12 frost, during the day from -3 frost to +2.