Iran Warns of ‘Decisive Response’ if Israel Crosses ‘Red Lines’

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian walks on the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian issued a stern warning on Thursday, stating that any Israeli military action or violation of Iran's established "red lines" would be met with a forceful response. The statement comes amid escalating tensions following Iran's recent barrage of missile strikes targeting Israel.

"Any type of military attack, terrorist act, or crossing of our red lines will be met with a decisive response by our armed forces," Pezeshkian said during his address at the Asia Cooperation Dialogue summit in Doha. The comments highlight the growing concerns of a broader conflict between the two regional adversaries.

The missile strikes, which saw 181 projectiles launched towards Israel, represent the largest-ever salvo of Iranian ballistic weapons aimed at the country. Despite the scale of the assault, the majority of the rockets were intercepted by Israel’s advanced missile defense systems, including the Iron Dome and David's Sling.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened an emergency security meeting on Wednesday, expressing concern that the latest attacks may signal the onset of a regional war. In his televised address, Netanyahu reiterated Israel’s resolve to protect its citizens and condemned Iran's actions as a “dangerous escalation.”

“Israel will not tolerate any aggression directed at its people and will defend its sovereignty by all necessary means,” Netanyahu said, adding that the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) are fully mobilized to respond to any further provocations.

The latest wave of missile strikes forced millions of Israelis into bomb shelters, with sirens blaring across major cities, including Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. While the physical damage was minimal, the psychological impact has been profound, with residents bracing for more confrontations in the coming days.

The conflict has also drawn in international actors, with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani condemning Israel's response to the missile attacks. During the summit in Doha, Al-Thani described the situation as a "collective genocide" and urged the international community to intervene.

“It is crystal clear that what is happening is an attempt to make the Gaza Strip uninhabitable, in preparation for the displacement of its people,” Al-Thani said.

The United States has called for restraint on both sides. U.S. President Joe Biden, speaking to reporters on Wednesday, emphasized that Israel has a right to defend itself but urged caution in its response to the Iranian missile strikes.

“We will be discussing with the Israelis what their next steps will be, but all G7 nations agree that any response must be proportionate,” Biden stated. When pressed on whether he would back an Israeli strike on Iranian nuclear facilities, Biden responded, “The answer is no.”

Israeli Defense Forces have intensified their air and ground patrols along the northern borders with Lebanon and Syria, amid fears that Iranian-backed Hezbollah could open a new front in the conflict. Eight Israeli soldiers were killed in a skirmish with Hezbollah militants in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, marking the highest military casualties in the ongoing hostilities.

Israel has maintained a state of high alert as diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the situation continue. However, analysts warn that the potential for miscalculation remains high, with both Israel and Iran signaling that they are prepared to take further action if provoked.