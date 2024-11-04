Moldovan President Maia Sandu. EPA
Moldova’s President Maya Sandu Wins Election with Strong Support from Overseas Voters
Incumbent Moldovan President Maya Sandu secured re-election in a closely contested race, beating her opponent, Alexander Stoyanoglo, by nearly 10%, according to preliminary results from the second round of voting held on November 3.
Data from the Central Election Commission (CEC) indicates that Sandu received 908,196 votes, or 54.91% of the total, compared to Stoyanoglo’s 745,866 votes (45.09%). Voter turnout reached 1,697,019, accounting for 54.28% of eligible voters, with 98.6% of ballots processed. Fewer than 30 voting protocols remain uncounted from polling stations abroad.
Despite a narrow loss to Stoyanoglo within Moldova, where she secured 48.81% of the vote to his 51.19%—a margin of just over 32,000 votes—Sandu clinched victory with strong support from Moldovan voters abroad. Approximately 330,000 Moldovans cast ballots at 231 international polling stations, representing over 20% of the total turnout. Overseas, Sandu won decisively, with more than 82% of expatriate votes—nearly 250,000 ballots—in her favor.
The CEC is expected to release a finalized count, incorporating all overseas votes, by Monday morning.
